Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 325.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of CQP opened at $45.99 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

