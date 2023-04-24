Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,888.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,629.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,552.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

