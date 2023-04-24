Citigroup Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $16.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.05.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 509,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 266,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.