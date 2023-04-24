Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 1,907 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,919,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock opened at $108.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.37.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

