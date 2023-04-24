Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 1,907 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

