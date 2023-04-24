Constellium (CSTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Constellium has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Constellium by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

