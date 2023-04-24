Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.73 to C$2.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $410.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.99.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

