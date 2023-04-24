Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COVTY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

