Credit Suisse Group Boosts National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target to GBX 1,250

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,173.75.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $71.34 on Thursday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in National Grid by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Grid by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after buying an additional 239,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after buying an additional 131,545 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.