Credit Suisse Group Boosts National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target to GBX 1,250

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,173.75.
National Grid Stock Performance
NYSE:NGG opened at $71.34 on Thursday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
