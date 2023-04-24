Credit Suisse Group Cuts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $40.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

