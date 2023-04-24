D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $98.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $247,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

