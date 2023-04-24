DA Davidson Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.05.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $134,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

