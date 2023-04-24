DA Davidson Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

