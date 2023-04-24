DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $295.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

