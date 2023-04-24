DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.01.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

