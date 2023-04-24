Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance
IRON opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40.
Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
