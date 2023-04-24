Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $223.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.02. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.68.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

