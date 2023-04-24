Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $714.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $702.00 to $714.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $781.61.

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $713.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $699.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.94.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

