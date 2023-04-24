Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Raymond James

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $7,578,571. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.