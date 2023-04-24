Evercore ISI Cuts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $140.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an inline rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IBM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.20.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.57.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 335.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.