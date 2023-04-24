Evercore ISI Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $540.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $508.10.

Lam Research stock opened at $517.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

