F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.13.

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.05. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $203.66.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in F5 by 52.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

