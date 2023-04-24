F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $179.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

F5 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $203.66.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,001.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.



