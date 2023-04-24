F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $143.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

F5 stock opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $203.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

