F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $134.02 on Thursday. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $203.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in F5 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

