Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.43.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.16. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

