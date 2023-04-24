Financial Contrast: Boxed (BOXDQ) versus The Competition

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Boxed to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $2.49 billion -$123.25 million -3.55

This table compares Boxed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boxed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -23.50% -78.77% -18.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boxed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 110 525 747 6 2.47

As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 90.12%. Given Boxed’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Boxed rivals beat Boxed on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

