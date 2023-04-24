Financial Survey: Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A CI&T $423.72 million 1.35 $24.39 million $0.18 23.78

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Venus Acquisition and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

CI&T has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.69%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

CI&T beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.