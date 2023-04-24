First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,035.67 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,091.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $795.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $796.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

