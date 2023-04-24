Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after buying an additional 650,645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $66.78 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

