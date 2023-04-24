Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.