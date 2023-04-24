Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Stories

