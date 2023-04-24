Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at DA Davidson

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 304.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 70,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Stories

