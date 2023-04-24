General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $100.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.53.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,317.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

