GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Purchases $396,341.28 in Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDGGet Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 44,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $396,341.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,720,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,285,842.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,224,900.00.

GoldMining Price Performance

GoldMining stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,426,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 749,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 930.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 163,223 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

