Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRAB. Loop Capital cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Grab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.92.

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab’s revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grab by 10,765.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 107,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $161,045,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

