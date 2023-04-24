Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 61,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Stock Up 2.2 %

Grifols Company Profile

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.41.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.