Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $4.89 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $206.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

In other news, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $36,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan I. Edrick purchased 13,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $36,867.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,402.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,061 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,072,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 680,117 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,136,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 314,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.