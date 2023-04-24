HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCA. Argus raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.87.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $281.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.