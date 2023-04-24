Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Lowered to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s FY2023 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average of $128.43. Herc has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herc will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 61,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $9,755,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,105,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,446,405.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,231 shares of company stock valued at $52,895,176. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 5,289.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 10,114.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 222,119 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

