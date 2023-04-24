Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INGN. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Inogen Price Performance

NASDAQ INGN opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $309.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 31.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Articles

