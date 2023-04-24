Insider Buying: AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Purchases A$163,000.00 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Babineau purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,000.00 ($109,395.97).

AMA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AMA Group Company Profile

AMA Group Limited operates and develops complementary businesses in the automotive aftercare market in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and recycled and new automotive parts and accessory solutions to panel repair sites, wholesale, and retail.

