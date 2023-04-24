Insider Buying: AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Purchases A$163,000.00 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Babineau purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,000.00 ($109,395.97).
AMA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.
AMA Group Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.