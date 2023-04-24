Insider Buying: AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Purchases A$163,000.00 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMAGet Rating) insider Jonathan Babineau purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,000.00 ($109,395.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AMA Group Limited operates and develops complementary businesses in the automotive aftercare market in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and recycled and new automotive parts and accessory solutions to panel repair sites, wholesale, and retail.

