Insider Buying: QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Buys A$114,246.73 in Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 122,714 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,246.73 ($76,675.66).
Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 25,114 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,280.68 ($15,624.62).
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,150.00 ($30,973.15).
QV Equities Stock Performance
QV Equities Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.
QV Equities Company Profile
QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.