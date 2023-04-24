Insider Selling: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CFO Sells 9,100 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) CFO Bethany Sensenig sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $11,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $49,703.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

9 Meters Biopharma Trading Down 4.0 %

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMTR. Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

About 9 Meters Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

