Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 3,521 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,521 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $74,539.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,026,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,071,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $530.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

