Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $94,815.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.17 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

