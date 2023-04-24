Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $97,828.56 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 4,383 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $97,828.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,866,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,945,123.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tensile Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vertex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vertex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vertex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.