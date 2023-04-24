Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Price Performance
Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $42.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.62.
About Intellicheck
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.