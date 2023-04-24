iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,210,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 76,796 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 258.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EZA opened at $43.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

