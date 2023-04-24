iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $154.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $165.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

